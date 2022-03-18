Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Seeing Machines (LON:SEE)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Seeing Machines (LON:SEE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of LON:SEE opened at GBX 8.02 ($0.10) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market cap of £333.17 million and a P/E ratio of -13.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.86. Seeing Machines has a 52-week low of GBX 6.54 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 12.34 ($0.16).

In related news, insider John Murray bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £14,000 ($18,205.46).

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

