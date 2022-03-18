Berry Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berry in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Berry has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Berry by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Berry by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Berry by 49,770.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently -119.99%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

