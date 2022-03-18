BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

Stock analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BHP. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.61) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.41) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.21) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.31) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,163.53.

NYSE:BHP opened at $67.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.66. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

