Big Data Protocol Market Cap Hits $2.53 Million (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (BDP) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $921,252.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0617 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Big Data Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00036644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00107116 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

Big Data Protocol is a coin. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 41,080,856 coins. The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Big Data Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Big Data Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Big Data Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Big Data Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.