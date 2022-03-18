Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIG. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Big Lots from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Big Lots from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $41.89.

BIG stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.08. 2,023,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,761. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.46. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $73.23.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. Big Lots’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $46,007.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 21.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 30.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,822,000 after purchasing an additional 21,047 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

