BIGG Digital Assets (OTC:BBKCF) Trading 2% Higher

BIGG Digital Assets, Inc. (OTC:BBKCF – Get Rating) traded up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.62. 205,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 527,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on BIGG Digital Assets from C$1.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on BIGG Digital Assets from $3.25 to $3.06 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.70.

BIGG Digital Assets, Inc engages in the development of blockchain technology solutions, search and data analytics. Its solutions include QLUE.io and BitRank. It offers business, government and law enforcement clients a suite of forensic solutions, advanced analytics and risk-scoring capabilities. The company was founded by Shone Anstey, Lance Morginn, Anthony Zelen, and Marty Anstey on October 17, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

