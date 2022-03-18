Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biodesix Inc. is a data-driven diagnostic solutions company. It offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care. The company also offers include diagnostic research, clinical research, development, and testing services to biopharmaceutical companies, as well as develops and commercializes companion diagnostics. Biodesix Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Biodesix from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80. Biodesix has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biodesix will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles M. Watts purchased 5,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $25,117.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 360.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 33.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 271.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 58.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix during the third quarter worth $156,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

