Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Biodesix updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Biodesix stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,505. Biodesix has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80.

Get Biodesix alerts:

In other Biodesix news, Director Charles M. Watts purchased 5,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,117.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 53.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 363.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 34,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDSX. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Biodesix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biodesix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

About Biodesix (Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.