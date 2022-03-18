Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of BHVN opened at $125.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.98. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $151.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 441.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $1,096,968.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,290 shares of company stock worth $2,834,122. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $521,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

