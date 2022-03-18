BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOLGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 74.97% and a negative net margin of 48.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. BIOLASE updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BIOL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. 66,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,620. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.04. The company has a market cap of $53.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 334.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 67,437 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 76.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 192,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 83,682 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 9.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 114,432 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BIOLASE in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

About BIOLASE (Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

See Also

Earnings History for BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.