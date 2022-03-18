Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.81. Biomerica shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 32,760 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of -0.66.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 63.97% and a negative net margin of 56.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Biomerica, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Biomerica by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,031,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Biomerica by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Biomerica by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Biomerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Biomerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.