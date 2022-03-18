Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.81. Biomerica shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 32,760 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of -0.66.
Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 63.97% and a negative net margin of 56.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Biomerica, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Biomerica Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMRA)
Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.
