Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Nordea Equity Research

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske raised shares of Biotage AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

BITGF stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. Biotage AB has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35.

About Biotage AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Biotage AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotage AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.