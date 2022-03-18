Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $125.00

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $15,563.50 and $125.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

