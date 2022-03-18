BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut BlackLine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.11.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $72.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day moving average is $103.70.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackLine will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth about $47,343,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in BlackLine by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 99,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BlackLine by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,664,000 after buying an additional 141,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

