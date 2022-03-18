Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackline Safety currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.88.

Blackline Safety stock opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$9.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.92.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cody Slater bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,695,908. Insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $25,723 in the last 90 days.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

