Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blink Charging Co. is an owner, operator and provider of EV charging stations and services. It also offers EV charging equipment and connectivity to the Blink Network, a cloud-based software which operates, manages and tracks the Blink EV charging stations and all the associated data. The company serves multifamily residential and commercial properties, airports, colleges, municipalities, parking garages, shopping malls, retail parking, schools and workplaces sectors. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Florida, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BLNK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen downgraded Blink Charging from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright raised Blink Charging from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.17.

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.51. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 263.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 224.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

