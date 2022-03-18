Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Sells $231,612.20 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,823 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $231,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $1,277,876.60.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 74.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

