Blossom Wealth Management Acquires 120 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for 1.6% of Blossom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ECL traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,049. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.85 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.23.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

