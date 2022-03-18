Blossom Wealth Management Makes New $273,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 137.1% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.15. 356,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,042. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79.

