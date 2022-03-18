Blossom Wealth Management Raises Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Essential Utilities accounts for 2.4% of Blossom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTRG traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $48.11. 46,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,425. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.2682 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTRG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

