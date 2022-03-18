BMO Capital Markets Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$92.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNQ. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays restated an outperform rating and set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$70.30.

TSE CNQ opened at C$77.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$67.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$35.83 and a one year high of C$79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In related news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.00, for a total value of C$741,018.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,399,478.60. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total value of C$25,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,853,899 shares in the company, valued at C$137,003,136.10. Over the last three months, insiders sold 233,994 shares of company stock worth $14,723,158.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

