BMO Capital Markets Boosts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$65.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IMO. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James set a C$57.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$54.37.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$54.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$36.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$28.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 29.60%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.