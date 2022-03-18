BMO Capital Markets Increases Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$7.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.67.

FVI traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.29. 616,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,617. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of C$3.77 and a 52 week high of C$9.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

