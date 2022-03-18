BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives $64.47 Average PT from Brokerages

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNPQY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €75.00 ($82.42) to €78.00 ($85.71) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €69.60 ($76.48) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($79.12) to €74.00 ($81.32) in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

OTCMKTS:BNPQY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.57. The stock had a trading volume of 245,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,889. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

