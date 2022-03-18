Bouygues (EPA:EN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.86

Bouygues SA (EPA:EN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €32.86 ($36.11) and traded as high as €32.99 ($36.25). Bouygues shares last traded at €32.99 ($36.25), with a volume of 1,710,096 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €32.86.
About Bouygues (EPA:EN)
See Also
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.