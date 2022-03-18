BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 million-$996 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $980.46 million.BOX also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.240-$0.250 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.55.

NYSE BOX traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $27.80. The company had a trading volume of 139,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54. BOX has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $28.13.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BOX will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $3,999,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,729. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,972,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,741,000 after buying an additional 44,354 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BOX by 23.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of BOX by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,088,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,686,000 after purchasing an additional 370,288 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BOX by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,757,000 after purchasing an additional 111,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 1,767.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,686,000 after acquiring an additional 783,695 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

