Breedon Group’s (BREE) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 120 ($1.56) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 130 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.56) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.43) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Breedon Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 115.25 ($1.50).

LON:BREE opened at GBX 85.80 ($1.12) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 86.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 93.87. Breedon Group has a 12 month low of GBX 74.60 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 113.92 ($1.48).

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

