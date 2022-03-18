Brickell Biotech, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:BBI)

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Brickell Biotech in a report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Brickell Biotech’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:BBI opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.08. Brickell Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.40.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 165.40% and a negative net margin of 12,468.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Brickell Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brickell Biotech by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25,985 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brickell Biotech by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 44,248 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brickell Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Brickell Biotech by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

