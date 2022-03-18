Bridge Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises about 0.9% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,680,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 81.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 498,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after acquiring an additional 223,434 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 505,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,362,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,015,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,263,000 after acquiring an additional 196,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 874,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,888,000 after acquiring an additional 136,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $47.49 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $55.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.25.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

