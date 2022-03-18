British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,780 at Morgan Stanley

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,820 ($49.67) to GBX 3,780 ($49.15) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($46.81) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,690.00.

Shares of BTI opened at $41.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.47. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.7354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTI. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

