Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Insider Thomas H. Krause Sells 13,863 Shares

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $602.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $583.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $562.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,251,423,000 after buying an additional 280,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after acquiring an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,518,636,000 after purchasing an additional 197,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,257,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77,517 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

