Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Lessened by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 51,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,591,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,331,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.64.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $602.67 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $584.19 and its 200 day moving average is $561.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $246.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.