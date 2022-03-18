Brokerages Anticipate Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 41.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.26. 74,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,059. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.32. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $29.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

