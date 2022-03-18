Brokerages Anticipate Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $127.95 Million

Analysts expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) to report $127.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rambus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.00 million. Rambus reported sales of $105.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year sales of $516.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $515.06 million to $517.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $556.95 million, with estimates ranging from $555.30 million to $558.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. Rambus had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rambus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

RMBS opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 185.19 and a beta of 1.03. Rambus has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $30.31.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $270,057.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $351,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,932. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 270,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 1,081.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after buying an additional 277,543 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

