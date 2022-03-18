Brokerages Anticipate Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.02). Vericel reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.09 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VCEL. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other Vericel news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vericel by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.63. 1,080,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,833. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -203.71 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.24. Vericel has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $68.94.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

