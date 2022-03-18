Brokerages Expect Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Citius Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTXR. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group began coverage on Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

CTXR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,452,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.39. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $4.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections, Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries, Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to people suffering from hemorrhoids, NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and I/ONTAK, a protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.