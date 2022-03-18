Brokerages Expect Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) will report $108.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Freshworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.00 million to $108.64 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full-year sales of $490.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $488.10 million to $492.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $643.79 million, with estimates ranging from $636.20 million to $649.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Freshworks.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

In related news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. purchased 2,828,900 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $49,081,415.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $83,754.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,768 over the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 34,332.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,252 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its position in Freshworks by 15,228.4% in the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,065,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,505,000 after buying an additional 3,045,686 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Freshworks by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,616,000 after buying an additional 2,443,144 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,162,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Freshworks by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,324,000 after buying an additional 887,912 shares in the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRSH stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.74. The company had a trading volume of 15,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,144. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.20. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36.

About Freshworks (Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshworks (FRSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.