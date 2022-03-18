Brokerages Set AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) PT at C$59.13

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$59.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACQ. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of ACQ stock traded up C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$32.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,153. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$26.80 and a 1-year high of C$59.26. The company has a market cap of C$878.13 million and a P/E ratio of 5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.52.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

