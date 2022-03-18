Brokerages Set BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) PT at $1,163.53

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,163.53.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.21) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.61) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.31) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BHP Group by 63.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,566 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,362,091 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $447,539,000 after purchasing an additional 193,053 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 114.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,164,000 after buying an additional 1,416,580 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $125,709,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,018,926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,842,000 after buying an additional 323,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP opened at $67.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.66. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $82.07.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

