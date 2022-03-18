Brokerages Set Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) PT at $54.00

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barrington Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $390,330.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $309,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,348 shares of company stock valued at $924,518 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter valued at $84,705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,705,000 after acquiring an additional 297,330 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,291,000 after acquiring an additional 383,124 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,062,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,016,000 after acquiring an additional 81,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,048,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,203,000 after buying an additional 758,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

EPAY stock opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $56.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlements between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

