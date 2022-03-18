Brokerages Set Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Price Target at $51.68

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.53.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EAT. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $35.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,188. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $77.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.50.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The business had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,165 shares of company stock worth $1,261,249 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

