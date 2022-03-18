Brokerages Set Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target at $123.21

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.21.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $79.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day moving average is $94.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

