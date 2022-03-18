Brokerages Set Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Price Target at $1.43

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.72.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 108 ($1.40) in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Centamin alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. 3,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,741. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. Centamin has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $1.76.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.