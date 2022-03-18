Brokerages Set Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) PT at C$15.84

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.84.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock opened at C$15.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.21 billion and a PE ratio of 227.00. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12 month low of C$13.14 and a 12 month high of C$15.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.78.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

