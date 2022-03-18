Brokerages Set Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target at $84.11

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.11.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.67. 67,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,944. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 1.63. Cognex has a 12 month low of $61.51 and a 12 month high of $92.17.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $244.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cognex (Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

