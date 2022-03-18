Brokerages Set Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Price Target at C$11.78

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.78.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Enerflex to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Enerflex and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Shares of TSE EFX traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.98. The company had a trading volume of 105,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,761. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.27. The stock has a market cap of C$715.64 million and a P/E ratio of -37.81. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$6.25 and a 1 year high of C$11.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -40.48%.

Enerflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.