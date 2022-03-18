Brokerages Set Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) PT at $173.00

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 164 to CHF 173 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

OTCMKTS:FLGZY opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. Flughafen Zürich has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $7.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

