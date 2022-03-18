Brokerages Set Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target at $146.89

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.89.

PRBZF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS:PRBZF traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.10. 167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.99 and its 200-day moving average is $100.13. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $109.37.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

