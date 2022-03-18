Brokerages Set Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) PT at $387.00

Shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $396.33.

SBBTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Schibsted ASA from 286.00 to 274.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Schibsted ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 500.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schibsted ASA from 485.00 to 415.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of SBBTF remained flat at $$23.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average of $41.20. Schibsted ASA has a 12 month low of $23.35 and a 12 month high of $51.75.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

