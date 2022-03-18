Brokerages Set Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) PT at C$16.77

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.77.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of TSE:SIA remained flat at $C$15.38 during trading hours on Friday. 270,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,186. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$13.21 and a one year high of C$16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.15, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.89. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is presently 303.90%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

